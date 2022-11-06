Ohio State opens season at home against Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials at Ohio State Buckeyes Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -20.5; over/under…

Robert Morris Colonials at Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -20.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Robert Morris Colonials for the season opener.

Ohio State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 10.9 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

Robert Morris went 5-16 in Horizon play and 4-14 on the road last season. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.