Ohio State hosts Charleston Southern following Sueing’s 20-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Justice Sueing scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 91-53 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

Ohio State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes averaged 12.4 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Charleston Southern went 1-13 on the road and 6-25 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

