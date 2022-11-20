Ohio State faces No. 17 San Diego State following Sensabaugh’s 20-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State…

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-0)

San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs after Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 65-43 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

San Diego State finished 23-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Aztecs averaged 7.5 steals, 4.8 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Ohio State went 20-12 overall with a 5-6 record on the road last season. The Buckeyes averaged 4.5 steals, 4.7 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

