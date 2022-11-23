Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders meet in Lahaina, Hawaii

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Ohio State Buckeyes square off at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Buckeyes are 4-1 in non-conference play. Ohio State is the Big Ten leader with 41.2 rebounds per game led by Zed Key averaging 9.6.

The Red Raiders are 4-1 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Obanor averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Key is shooting 67.5% and averaging 13.2 points for Ohio State.

Obanor is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Daniel Batcho is averaging 10.8 points for Texas Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.