Ohio Bobcats travel to take on the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -15.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines take on the Ohio Bobcats.

Michigan finished 10-5 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Wolverines averaged 4.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Ohio finished 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

