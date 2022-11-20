Ohio Bobcats travel to take on the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -15.5; over/under…

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -15.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines take on the Ohio Bobcats.

Michigan finished 10-5 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Wolverines averaged 4.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Ohio finished 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point distance last season.

