HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » Ohio Bobcats to visit…

Ohio Bobcats to visit No. 20 Michigan Wolverines Sunday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines host the Ohio Bobcats.

Michigan finished 19-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolverines averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.

Ohio finished 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up