Ohio Bobcats to visit No. 20 Michigan Wolverines Sunday

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines host the Ohio Bobcats.
Michigan finished 19-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolverines averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.
Ohio finished 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
