Ohio Bobcats to visit No. 20 Michigan Wolverines Sunday

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines host the Ohio Bobcats.

Michigan finished 19-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolverines averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.

Ohio finished 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

