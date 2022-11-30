Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Ohio beats Cincinnati-Clermont 113-44

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 10:32 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Cincinnati-Clermont 113-44 on Wednesday night.

Brown shot 7 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (4-3). Elmore James scored 16 points, finishing 8 of 12 from the floor. AJ Clayton shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Morris Duffy finished with nine points for the Cougars. Cincinnati-Clermont also got seven points from Joel Iles. Marlin Lyons also had five points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

