Ognacevic has 18, Lipscomb knocks off Navy 82-77

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 2:47 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 18 points in Lipscomb’s 82-77 victory against Navy on Wednesday.

Ognacevic added five rebounds for the Bisons (5-2). Derrin Boyd scored 18 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. Ahsan Asadullah went 7 of 14 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Tyler Nelson finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Midshipmen (5-2). Daniel Deaver added 16 points and seven rebounds and Mac MacDonald had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

