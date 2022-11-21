Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Ognacevic guides Lipscomb to 86-61 win over Covenant College

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 11:22 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat Covenant 86-61 on Monday night.

Ognacevic shot 5 of 9 from the field and grabbed six rebounds for the Bisons (3-2). Derrin Boyd added 15 points and six boards. Will Pruitt scored 15 on 7-of-7 shooting.

The Scots were led in scoring by Eli Witt, who finished with 10 points. Promise Igbanu added nine points and Fisher Mitchell scored eight.

NEXT UP

Lipscomb visits Chattanooga in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

