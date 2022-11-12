ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Oduro leads George Mason against American after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason’s 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers.

George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 7.7 bench points last season.

American went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 4-16 on the road. The Eagles gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

