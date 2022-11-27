Odom and Georgia State host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (3-3) at Georgia State Panthers (4-2) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -1.5; over/under…

Belmont Bruins (3-3) at Georgia State Panthers (4-2)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts the Belmont Bruins after Dwon Odom scored 27 points in Georgia State’s 74-68 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 in home games. Georgia State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ja’Heim Hudson averaging 2.5.

The Bruins are 0-2 on the road. Belmont is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Johnson is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points. Odom is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.3 points for Georgia State.

Ben Sheppard is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 14.5 points for Belmont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.