HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » O'Boyle leads Lafayette against…

O’Boyle leads Lafayette against Cent. Conn. St. after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lafayette Leopards (0-4) vs. Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-3)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -3; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Leo O’Boyle scored 22 points in Lafayette’s 71-63 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

Cent. Conn. St. went 4-7 at home a season ago while going 8-24 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 61.8 points per game last season, 22.6 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

Lafayette finished 4-11 on the road and 10-20 overall a season ago. The Leopards averaged 6.3 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up