HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » O'Boyle has 16 as…

O’Boyle has 16 as Lafayette knocks off Central Connecticut

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Leo O’Boyle’s 16 points helped Lafayette defeat Central Connecticut 55-50 on Saturday.

O’Boyle also had five rebounds for the Leopards (1-4). Kyle Jenkins added 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. T.J. Berger was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Davonte Sweatman led the way for the Blue Devils (0-4) with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Nigel Scantlebury added nine points for Cent. Conn. St.. Andre Snoddy also had eight points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Lafayette plays Tuesday against Pennsylvania at home, while the Blue Devils visit UMBC on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up