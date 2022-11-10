Obanor, Tyson lead No. 25 Texas Tech past Texas Southern

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson each scored 13 points and No. 25 Texas Tech overpowered Texas…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson each scored 13 points and No. 25 Texas Tech overpowered Texas Southern 78-54 on Thursday night.

De’vion Harmon added 12 points for the Red Raiders (2-0).

Texas Southern (0-2) was led by Zytarius Morlte with 12 points while Davon Barnes added 10.

The Red Raiders made 28 of 60 shots, including 5 of 17 from 3-point range. Texas Tech built a 16-point lead at halftime and slowly pulled away thanks to a strong defensive effort that forced 19 turnovers.

Texas Tech pushed its lead to 54-35 midway through the second half on a dunk by Harmon. The lead eventually swelled to 32 at 76-44.

Tech took control midway through the first half, going on a 10-1 that extended its lead to 25-14 with 7:52 left.

The Red Raiders pushed the lead to 34-20 in the final three minutes of the opening half with a 9-2 run.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Southern converted only 4 of 18 from 3-point range and was unable to keep up.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern: Will host Arizona State on Sunday as part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series announced earlier this year.

Texas Tech: Complete a three-game homestand on Monday night against Louisiana Tech.

