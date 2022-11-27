Oakland squares off against Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (2-3) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-5) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State…

Missouri State Bears (2-3) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-5)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 2-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Oakland averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears are 2-3 in non-conference play. Missouri State averages 67.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Keaton Hervey is averaging 12.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4% for Oakland.

Chance Moore is shooting 59.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bears. Alston Mason is averaging 10.4 points for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

