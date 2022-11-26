Oakland plays San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (4-2) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4) Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State…

San Jose State Spartans (4-2) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies square off in , .

The Golden Grizzlies have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Oakland is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 4-2 in non-conference play. San Jose State is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 steals. Trey Townsend is shooting 61.3% and averaging 17.8 points for Oakland.

Tibet Gorener averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Omari Moore is averaging 15 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for San Jose State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

