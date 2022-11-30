Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier’s 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in the Big East scoring 82.4 points while shooting 51.0% from the field.

The Lions are 1-2 in road games. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Boogie Anderson averaging 11.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunge is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Musketeers. Souley Boum is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Xavier.

Roscoe Eastmond is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12 points. Anderson is averaging 11.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

