Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier’s 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is the top team in the Big East with 19.1 assists per game led by Colby Jones averaging 5.8.

The Lions have gone 1-2 away from home. SE Louisiana is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Kunkel averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Nunge is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.3 points for Xavier.

Roscoe Eastmond averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for SE Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.