Notre Dame takes home win streak into matchup with No. 20 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Notre…

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Fighting Irish play No. 20 Michigan State.

The Fighting Irish are 5-0 in home games. Notre Dame is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans have gone 0-0 away from home. Michigan State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 18.2 points and 8.7 rebounds. Dane Goodwin is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.3 points for Notre Dame.

Tyson Walker is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.9 points for Michigan State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.