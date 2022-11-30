Notre Dame takes home win streak into matchup with No. 20 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts No. 20 Michigan State aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-0 in home games. Notre Dame ranks eighth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Laszewski averaging 7.8.

The Spartans play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laszewski is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Trey Wertz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Notre Dame.

Joey Hauser is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. Tyson Walker is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 assists for Michigan State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

