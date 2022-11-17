Notre Dame hosts Lipscomb following Benham’s 21-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (2-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits…

Lipscomb Bisons (2-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Trae Benham scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 77-75 win against the Belmont Bruins.

Notre Dame finished 14-1 at home last season while going 24-11 overall. The Fighting Irish averaged 14.0 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Lipscomb went 6-10 in ASUN play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Bisons averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

___

