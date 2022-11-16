Northwestern State takes on Illinois State after Black’s 25-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (2-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes…

Northwestern State Demons (2-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (2-1)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on the Illinois State Redbirds after Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 64-63 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Illinois State went 13-20 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Redbirds averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Northwestern State went 9-23 overall with a 2-14 record on the road last season. The Demons averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

