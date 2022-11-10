ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Northwestern State beats Ouachita…

Northwestern State beats Ouachita Baptist 79-68

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 5:49 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Dayne Prim scored 20 points and Isaac Haney added 19 as Northwestern State beat Ouachita Baptist 79-68 on Thursday.

Jalen Hampton finished with nine points for the Demons (1-1).

Laquan Butler had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks for the Tigers (0-1). Reggie Martin and Tylar Haynes each score 12 points.

NEXT UP

Northwestern State hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

