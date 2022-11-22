Northwestern moves to 5-0, beats Liberty 66-52 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Chase Audige scored 20 points, Ty Berry added 19 and Northwestern beat Liberty 66-52 on Tuesday…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Chase Audige scored 20 points, Ty Berry added 19 and Northwestern beat Liberty 66-52 on Tuesday night in the Cancun Challenge to remain undefeated.

Northwestern (5-0) will face unbeaten No. 13 Auburn in the Riviera Division title game on Wednesday. It will be the first meeting between the teams.

Audige and Berry were a combined 12-of-22 shooting from the floor and had five of Northwestern’s six 3-pointers. Senior Boo Buie, who scored a season-high 28 points and connected on a career-best seven 3-pointers in the Wildcats’ 60-52 win against Purdue Fort Wayne, had just five points on 1-of-8 shooting against the Flames.

Darius McGhee scored 13 of his 23 points in the first half for Liberty (2-3). Kyle Rode added 11 points and the pair combined for seven 3’s.

Audige and Buie each hit a 3-pointer to bookend an 11-2 run that stretched the Wildcats’ lead to 57-45 with 5:45 remaining. McGhee’s 3-pointer cut the Liberty deficit to 57-50 but they didn’t get closer.

Liberty led 29-28 at the break and had its last lead with 14:04 to play.

