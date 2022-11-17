Northwestern hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Morton-Robertson’s 26-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on the Northwestern Wildcats after Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 111-31 win against the Manchester Spartans.

Northwestern finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 15-16 overall. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Mastodons allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

