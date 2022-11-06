Northwestern hosts Chicago State for season opener

Chicago State Cougars at Northwestern Wildcats
Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -26; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats host the Chicago State Cougars in the season opener.
Northwestern finished 15-16 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Wildcats averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
Chicago State went 2-15 on the road and 7-25 overall last season. The Cougars averaged 62.1 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 31.3% from deep last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
