Northwestern hosts Chicago State for season opener

Chicago State Cougars at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -26; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats host the Chicago State Cougars in the season opener.

Northwestern finished 15-16 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Wildcats averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.

Chicago State went 2-15 on the road and 7-25 overall last season. The Cougars averaged 62.1 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 31.3% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

