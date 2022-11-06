Northern Kentucky hosts Kent State to tip off season

Kent State Golden Flashes at Northern Kentucky Norse Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky…

Kent State Golden Flashes at Northern Kentucky Norse

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -1; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse open the season at home against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Northern Kentucky went 20-12 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Norse allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Kent State went 8-5 on the road and 23-10 overall last season. The Golden Flashes averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

