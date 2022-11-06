ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Basketball » Northern Kentucky hosts Kent…

Northern Kentucky hosts Kent State to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kent State Golden Flashes at Northern Kentucky Norse

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -1; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse open the season at home against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Northern Kentucky went 20-12 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Norse allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Kent State went 8-5 on the road and 23-10 overall last season. The Golden Flashes averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up