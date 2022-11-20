Northern Kentucky faces FGCU following Warrick’s 22-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 64-51 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

FGCU went 16-3 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Eagles averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

Northern Kentucky went 7-7 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Norse averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

