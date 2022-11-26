Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Northern Iowa hosts Northern Illinois after Williams’ 28-point outing

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Keshawn Williams scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 86-61 win against the Long Island Sharks.

Northern Iowa finished 20-12 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Panthers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

Northern Illinois finished 9-21 overall last season while going 6-11 on the road. The Huskies averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

