Northern Illinois visits Sam Houston after Grant’s 22-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (4-0) Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces…

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (4-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Qua Grant scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 65-55 victory over the Utah Utes.

Sam Houston went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Bearkats averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

Northern Illinois finished 6-14 in MAC games and 6-11 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 64.1 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free throw line and 17.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.