Northern Illinois takes on Georgia Tech after Nutter’s 20-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0)

Atlanta; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Zarigue Nutter scored 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 99-73 win over the Purdue Northwest Lions.

Georgia Tech finished 9-9 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Yellow Jackets averaged 13.7 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

Northern Illinois finished 9-21 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Huskies averaged 64.1 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 31.8% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

