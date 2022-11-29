Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Illinois after Williams’ 28-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6)

Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Keshawn Williams scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 83-76 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 0-3 on the road. Northern Illinois has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Eastern Illinois.

David Coit is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals. Williams is averaging 18.6 points for Northern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

