Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Illinois after Williams’ 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6)

Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Keshawn Williams scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 83-76 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 0-3 on the road. Northern Illinois has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Eastern Illinois.

David Coit is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals. Williams is averaging 18.6 points for Northern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

