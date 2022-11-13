Northern Colorado visits No. 5 Baylor following George’s 23-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (1-1) at Baylor Bears (2-0) Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Baylor faces…

Northern Colorado Bears (1-1) at Baylor Bears (2-0)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Baylor faces the Northern Colorado Bears after Keyonte George scored 23 points in Baylor’s 87-70 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

Baylor went 27-7 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Baylor Bears allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Northern Colorado finished 13-7 in Big Sky action and 8-9 on the road last season. The Northern Colorado Bears averaged 77.9 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.

