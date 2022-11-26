Northern Colorado plays Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (2-4) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northern…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (2-4)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Bears have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Northern Colorado is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Jacksonville State ranks fifth in the ASUN with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Juwan Perdue averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 15.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 34.5% for Northern Colorado.

Skyelar Potter is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 12.2 points and 2.0 rebounds for Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

