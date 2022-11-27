Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Northern Colorado edges Jacksonville State 86-82 in OT

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 12:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Daylen Kountz’s 23 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Jacksonville State 86-82 in overtime on Saturday night.

Kountz added seven assists for the Bears (3-4). Caleb Shaw finished with 19 points, while Matt Johnson scored 16.

Kountz had a three-point play with 2:20 left in OT to give Northern Colorado a 78-75 lead and the Bears never trailed again.

The Gamecocks (2-4) were led by Demaree King with 25 points and five assists. Peyton Daniels added 19 points and his layup with 22 seconds left sent the game to overtime tied at 69. Juwan Perdue pitched in with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

