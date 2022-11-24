Northern Colorado Bears and the North Dakota State Bison play in Albuquerque, New Mexico

North Dakota State Bison (1-4) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (1-4) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

North Dakota State Bison (1-4) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (1-4)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison and the Northern Colorado Bears meet at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Bears have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Northern Colorado is eighth in the Big Sky with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Knecht averaging 6.0.

The Bison are 1-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Morgan averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Johnson averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Knecht is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points for Northern Colorado.

Morgan is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bison. Tajavis Miller is averaging 12.2 points for North Dakota State.

