Northern Arizona hosts Abilene Christian following Mains’ 22-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5)
Flagstaff, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Nik Mains scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 91-79 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.
The Lumberjacks are 2-0 in home games. Northern Arizona is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 34.9% from downtown. Cameron Steele leads the Wildcats shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 11.7 points. Liam Lloyd is shooting 35.2% and averaging 10.1 points for Northern Arizona.
Steele is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for Abilene Christian.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
