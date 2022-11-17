RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Northern Arizona and UCSB square off in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

UCSB Gauchos (2-0) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and UCSB meet in non-conference action.

Northern Arizona finished 5-10 at home last season while going 9-23 overall. The Lumberjacks shot 41.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

UCSB finished 8-5 in Big West play and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Gauchos gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

