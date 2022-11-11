ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Northeastern takes on Providence following Telfort’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Northeastern Huskies (0-1) at Providence Friars (1-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Providence Friars after Jahmyl Telfort scored 26 points in Northeastern’s 72-63 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

Providence finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 27-6 overall. The Friars allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

Northeastern went 2-16 in CAA play and 0-12 on the road last season. The Huskies gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

