Northeastern Huskies take on the Manhattan Jaspers

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-4)

London; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies will take on the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Northeastern finished 9-22 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 4.7 steals, 2.7 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

Manhattan went 15-15 overall with a 7-3 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Jaspers averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

