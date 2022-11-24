Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Northeastern Huskies and the…

Northeastern Huskies and the Manhattan Jaspers meet

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-4)

London; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies will play the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Northeastern went 9-22 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

Manhattan finished 15-15 overall with a 7-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Jaspers averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 16.8 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up