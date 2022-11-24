Northeastern Huskies and the Manhattan Jaspers meet

Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-4) London; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -3.5; over/under is 135…

Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-4)

London; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies will play the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Northeastern went 9-22 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

Manhattan finished 15-15 overall with a 7-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Jaspers averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 16.8 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

