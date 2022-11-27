North Texas plays UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNC…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks and the North Texas Mean Green square off at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Mean Green have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. North Texas averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seahawks have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 19.5 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for North Texas.

Eric Van Der Heijden is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging five points. Trazarien White is averaging 12.7 points for UNC Wilmington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

