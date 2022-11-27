Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » North Texas plays UNC Wilmington

North Texas plays UNC Wilmington

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks and the North Texas Mean Green square off at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Mean Green have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. North Texas averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seahawks have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 19.5 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for North Texas.

Eric Van Der Heijden is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging five points. Trazarien White is averaging 12.7 points for UNC Wilmington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up