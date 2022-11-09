North Dakota takes on No. 9 Creighton for non-conference showdown

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-0) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Creighton…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-0) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Creighton and North Dakota meet in non-conference action.

Creighton finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Bluejays averaged 13.3 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

North Dakota finished 1-13 on the road and 6-25 overall last season. The Fightin’ Hawks allowed opponents to score 78.8 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

