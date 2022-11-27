Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
North Dakota State Bison and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) vs. North Dakota State Bison (1-6)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Bison have a 1-6 record in non-conference play. North Dakota State is sixth in the Summit with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Morgan averaging 8.7.

The Gamecocks are 2-4 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan is shooting 67.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bison. Tajavis Miller is averaging 10.4 points for North Dakota State.

Demaree King is averaging 14.3 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 12.3 points for Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

