North Dakota hosts Utah Tech after Gooden’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-3)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Cameron Gooden scored 27 points in Utah Tech’s 81-71 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 1-2 at home. North Dakota has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-3 away from home. Utah Tech ranks sixth in the WAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Snoddy averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 9.3 points for North Dakota.

Gooden is averaging 16.2 points for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.8 points for Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

