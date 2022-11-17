RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
North Alabama takes on Mississippi Valley State following Ortiz’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

North Alabama Lions (3-0) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Daniel Ortiz scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 100-60 victory against the Blue Mountain (MS) Toppers.

Mississippi Valley State finished 2-26 overall last season while going 0-11 at home. The Delta Devils averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 21 from beyond the arc.

North Alabama finished 3-12 on the road and 9-21 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 10.1 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

