Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Home » College Basketball » North Alabama Lions to…

North Alabama Lions to square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the road

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Alabama Lions (4-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts North Alabama in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 2-0 at home. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Javon Franklin averaging 3.6.

The Lions are 1-2 in road games. North Alabama scores 84.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dabbo Coleman is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 10.8 points. Miles Kelly is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.0 points for Georgia Tech.

Daniel Ortiz is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Lions. Damien Forrest is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up