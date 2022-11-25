Norman leads Western Michigan against Cleveland State after 23-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (3-3) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces…

Cleveland State Vikings (3-3) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces the Cleveland State Vikings after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 23 points in Western Michigan’s 63-57 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Broncos are 1-0 on their home court. Western Michigan is third in the MAC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 5.8.

The Vikings have gone 1-2 away from home. Cleveland State ranks ninth in the Horizon shooting 28.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Western Michigan.

Tristan Enaruna is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Deshon Parker is averaging 10.0 points and 4.2 rebounds for Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

