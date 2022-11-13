Norfolk State visits No. 8 UCLA following Bryant’s 24-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (2-1) at UCLA Bruins (2-0) Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the…

Norfolk State Spartans (2-1) at UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the No. 8 UCLA Bruins after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 87-70 loss to the Baylor Bears.

UCLA went 14-1 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Norfolk State finished 24-7 overall a season ago while going 7-6 on the road. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

