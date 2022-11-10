Norfolk State visits No. 5 Baylor following Flagler’s 21-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0) Waco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Baylor hosts…

Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Baylor hosts the Norfolk State Spartans after Adam Flagler scored 21 points in Baylor’s 117-53 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Baylor finished 15-2 at home last season while going 27-7 overall. The Bears averaged 8.8 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Norfolk State finished 24-7 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free throw line and 21 from 3-point range.

